Technical stock picks | Havells and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial on the radar

Technical analyst Jay Thakkar, Head - Alternate Research at Sharekhan has these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Jay Thakkar, the Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan, a market tech analyst, has identified two stocks, Havells and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial, as potential opportunities to watch in Thursday's trading session.

Thakkar believes there are promising trading prospects available due to several stocks experiencing fresh breakouts. One such stock is Havells. Havells has broken out from both downtrend line resistances and a symmetrical triangle pattern.