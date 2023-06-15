This market analyst identifies upside potential in Divi's Laboratories and BPCL

Market tech analysts, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these stock recommendations for the Thursday’s trading session.

Divi's Laboratories has demonstrated a commendable performance in recent trading sessions, contributing to its positive outlook. A noteworthy development is the strong V-pattern breakout observed at approximately Rs 3,580 levels on the daily scale.

Tradebulls has recommended this trade to its clients, anticipating further gains. The positional targets are estimated to be around Rs 3,685, prompting Tradebulls to suggest building fresh aggressive long positions.

To manage risk, a recommended stop loss for futures trading is advised at approximately Rs 3,560 on a closing basis. Looking ahead, there is a possibility of an extended move towards Rs 3,800, indicating a robust rally that is expected to continue.

Another stock that has captured the attention of traders is BPCL, an OMC (oil marketing company). After a prolonged period, BPCL has finally registered a weekly close above its 200-day weekly exponential moving average. This development is significant as it signals a positive shift in the stock's momentum.

Analysing the weekly charts, a clear-cut flag pattern breakout, which is a continuation pattern, has emerged. Based on the structural analysis, a potential move towards Rs 396 on a positional basis is anticipated.

Tradebulls advises investors to continue holding long positions in BPCL. To manage risk effectively, a suggested stop loss for trades based on momentum is advised at approximately Rs 370.