This market analyst identifies upside potential in Divi's Laboratories and BPCL

Market tech analysts, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls have these stock recommendations for the Thursday’s trading session.

Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls provides valuable insights into the technical aspects of these stocks, offering recommendations for traders and investors.

Divi's Laboratories has demonstrated a commendable performance in recent trading sessions, contributing to its positive outlook. A noteworthy development is the strong V-pattern breakout observed at approximately Rs 3,580 levels on the daily scale.

Tradebulls has recommended this trade to its clients, anticipating further gains. The positional targets are estimated to be around Rs 3,685, prompting Tradebulls to suggest building fresh aggressive long positions.