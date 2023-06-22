Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for June 22

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar’s first buy call of the day is on Amara Raja Batteries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 624 for an upside target of Rs 675. Shares are flat over the past month.

He also recommends a buy call on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 990 for an upside target of Rs 1,045. Shares are flat over the past month.

Thakkar has a sell call on ITC. A pullback to Rs 433 can happen in this counter so he recommends this as a short-term sell with a target of Rs 433 and a stop loss of Rs 454. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Mahindra and Mahindra is also a sell call from Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 1,390 for a target of Rs 1,345. The stock has gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Reliance Industries. He recommends this as a positional trade. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,500. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

Sukhani’s intraday short is on Voltas. The stock is in a clear downtrend. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 794. Shares are down more than 2 percent over the last month.

AU Small Finance Bank is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 760. Shares are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Ramco Cements. The stock made new highs yesterday on a closing level and suggests more opportunities on the upside. He advises a stop loss of Rs 925. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Power Grid Corporation of India with a stop loss of Rs 251 and a price target of Rs 270 on the upside. The stock was up more than 10 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 406 and an upside target of Rs 435-440. Shares are up more than 14 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Taparia recommends a buy on HDFC Ltd. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,660 for an upside target of Rs 2,770. Shares are flat over the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.