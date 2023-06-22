CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStocks to buy: Short term trading ideas by experts for June 22

Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for June 22

Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for June 22
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prashant Nair   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Nigel D'Souza  Jun 22, 2023 9:30:45 AM IST (Updated)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

Live TV

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar’s first buy call of the day is on Amara Raja Batteries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 624 for an upside target of Rs 675. Shares are flat over the past month.
He also recommends a buy call on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 990 for an upside target of Rs 1,045. Shares are flat over the past month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X