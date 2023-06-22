Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for June 22

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar’s first buy call of the day is on Amara Raja Batteries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 624 for an upside target of Rs 675. Shares are flat over the past month.

He also recommends a buy call on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 990 for an upside target of Rs 1,045. Shares are flat over the past month.