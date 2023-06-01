This analyst recommends buying M&M Financial and selling InterGlobe Aviation, here's why

Market tech analyst, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls, has identified two stocks for Thursday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial and Interglobe Aviation.

Technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has shared his trading ideas for the day, which include Mahindra and Mahindra Financial and InterGlobe Aviation.

Uttekar suggests a long position for Mahindra and Mahindra Financial , highlighting its strong structure. The weekly charts reveal a rare continuation pattern known as a rising three formation. Additionally, there has been a breakout from a bullish flag formation on the daily scale, indicating a clear presence of fresh long positions in recent trading sessions.

From a trading perspective, a swing towards Rs 305 is expected, while the positional target stands at Rs 320. Uttekar recommends initiating long positions with a stop loss at around Rs 287. Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial are up more than 10 percent in the past month.

On the other hand, Uttekar's second recommendation is a short position on IndiGo . The stock has witnessed a significant rally for eight consecutive weeks, displaying an upward trend. However, it is currently slightly below its five-week exponential moving average, suggesting a potential for profit booking.

Therefore, Uttekar advises short positions with a target of around Rs 2,260. The recommended stop loss, on a closing basis, should be maintained at Rs 2,405. The stock is up more than 14 percent in the last month.

