This analyst recommends buying M&M Financial and selling InterGlobe Aviation, here's why

Market tech analyst, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls, has identified two stocks for Thursday’s trading session that are worth keeping an eye on: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial and Interglobe Aviation.

Uttekar suggests a long position for Mahindra and Mahindra Financial , highlighting its strong structure. The weekly charts reveal a rare continuation pattern known as a rising three formation. Additionally, there has been a breakout from a bullish flag formation on the daily scale, indicating a clear presence of fresh long positions in recent trading sessions.