Technical stock picks | Bharat Forge, Triveni Turbine, SBI, and Praj Industries on the radar

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Jun 9, 2023 10:11:11 AM IST (Updated)

Market tech analysts, Kush Bohra, and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Friday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Kush Bohra, Founder, kushbohra.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, share their top stock picks for the day.

From Kush Bohra
Kush Bohra's first buy call of the day is on Bharat Forge. The stock has given a very clear breakout, although it came of the high point of the day, it closed above the 200-day moving average. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 810 for upside targets of Rs 830 and Rs 845. Shares of Bharat Forge have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.
He also recommends a buy call on Triveni Turbine with a stop loss of Rs 404 for an upside target Rs 421 and Rs 429. The stock is up more than 7 percent in the past month
