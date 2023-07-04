Based on analysts' recommendations, these five stocks — ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC, VBL and Maruti Suzuki — may rise up to 25 percent in the near future.

Ahead of the June quarter earnings season, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities have picked up select largecap stocks across the sectors which may have the potential to deliver solid returns going ahead. Based on the recommendations, here are the five stocks, which may rise up to 25 percent in the near future.

Live TV

Loading...

ICICI Bank

: The bank has been outperforming its peers and has been firing on all cylinders. ICICI Bank has ticked most boxes on growth, margins, and asset quality, said analysts at Axis Securities. "We continue to like ICICI Bank for its strong retail-focused liability franchise, buoyant growth prospects, stable asset quality along with healthy provision cover, adequate capitalization, and potential to deliver robust return ratios," it said.