Top stock picks to keep on your radar: HCLTech, ICICI Lombard, CONCOR, PVR and Bajaj Auto

Market tech analysts, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, Mitessh Thakkar, and Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCL Technologies. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,154 for a target of Rs 1,200. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

He recommends buying ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,274 and a price target of Rs 1,335. The stock has gained over 18 percent in the last month.

He has a sell call is on CONCOR. He recommends a sale with a stop loss of Rs 649 for a downside target of Rs 610. The stock flat over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in ABB India. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,285. Shares have gained more than 12 percent over the last month.

Bajaj Auto is another buy call for Sukhani. He recommends this with a stop above Rs 4,520. The stock is up more than 3 percent in the last month.

Persistent Systems is also a buying opportunity. It is also in a trading range similar to Bajaj Auto's decline range. This could be a correction, so he recommends going long on a dip with a stop at Rs 4,850. Shares are flat over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on PVR. The chart itself is fairly bearish. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,429. The stock is up more than 4 percent in the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on LIC Housing Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 382 and a price target of Rs 405-410 on the upside. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

He also has a buy recommendation on Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 1,400 and a target of Rs 1,490-1,510. Shares are up more than 16 percent over the last month.

Lastly, he has a buy call on Godrej Consumer Products. The stock is continuously moving in higher top higher bottom formation and the recovery in the previous session is indicating that the stock will resume its uptrend. He advises this with a stop loss of Rs 1,055 and a target of Rs 1,120-1,130. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer : The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.