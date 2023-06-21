CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTop stock picks to keep on your radar: HCLTech, ICICI Lombard, CONCOR, PVR and Bajaj Auto

Top stock picks to keep on your radar: HCLTech, ICICI Lombard, CONCOR, PVR and Bajaj Auto

Top stock picks to keep on your radar: HCLTech, ICICI Lombard, CONCOR, PVR and Bajaj Auto
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Surabhi Upadhyay  Jun 21, 2023 9:26:57 AM IST (Updated)

Market tech analysts, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, Mitessh Thakkar, and Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar, and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Live Tv

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCL Technologies. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,154 for a target of Rs 1,200. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
He recommends buying ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,274 and a price target of Rs 1,335. The stock has gained over 18 percent in the last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X