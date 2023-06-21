Top stock picks to keep on your radar: HCLTech, ICICI Lombard, CONCOR, PVR and Bajaj Auto

Market tech analysts, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, Mitessh Thakkar, and Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar, and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Live Tv

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCL Technologies. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,154 for a target of Rs 1,200. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

He recommends buying ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,274 and a price target of Rs 1,335. The stock has gained over 18 percent in the last month.