Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 24 May 2023

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Tech & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani has a sell call on Bata India. He advises traders to be intraday short and keep a stop loss of Rs 1,535. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Maruti Suzuki is a buy call from Sukhani. It has a small correction after very nice rally. Markets are likely to have a dip today and in that dip it is good to buy good quality stocks. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 9,015. The stock has gained around 8 percent in the last month.

Another intraday short for Sukhani is on Siemens. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,450. Shares of Jubilant are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Bajaj Finserv. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,415. Shares of Bajaj Finserv have gained more than 9 percent over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Container Corporation of India. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 644 for an upside target of Rs 680. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Bhandan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 244 for an upside target Rs 265. The stock is up more than 15 percent over the last month.

HDFC AMC is the only sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,725 and a stop loss of Rs 1,785.

Another sell call for Thakkar is on Bajaj Auto. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 4,410 and a stop loss of Rs 4,540. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 1,220 and a price target of Rs 1,295-1,310 on the upside. Shares are up more than 13 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Bhandan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 240 and for an upside target of Rs 265-270. The stock is up more than 16 percent over the last month.

Palviya find buying opportunity in Exide Industries. The stock has shown strong breakout on monthly as well as on the weekly charts. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 225-230 and a stop loss of Rs 204.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.