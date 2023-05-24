Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 24 May 2023

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Tech & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani has a sell call on Bata India. He advises traders to be intraday short and keep a stop loss of Rs 1,535. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Maruti Suzuki is a buy call from Sukhani. It has a small correction after very nice rally. Markets are likely to have a dip today and in that dip it is good to buy good quality stocks. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 9,015. The stock has gained around 8 percent in the last month.

Another intraday short for Sukhani is on Siemens. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,450. Shares of Jubilant are up more than 4 percent over the last month.