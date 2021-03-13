Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise Updated : March 13, 2021 08:52 AM IST The Dow had its biggest week so far this year with a 4.1 percent advance and the Nasdaq posted its first positive week in four, up 3.1 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 28/32 in price to yield 1.6247 percent, from 1.527 percent late on Thursday. Oil prices fell, with both Brent and WTI down slightly for the week after rising more than 10 percent over the past two. Published : March 13, 2021 08:52 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply