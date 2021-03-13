  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise

Updated : March 13, 2021 08:52 AM IST

The Dow had its biggest week so far this year with a 4.1 percent advance and the Nasdaq posted its first positive week in four, up 3.1 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 28/32 in price to yield 1.6247 percent, from 1.527 percent late on Thursday.
Oil prices fell, with both Brent and WTI down slightly for the week after rising more than 10 percent over the past two.
Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise
Published : March 13, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1

Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement