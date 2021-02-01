Insurance Partner
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; all eyes on Budget 2021

Pranati Deva | Published: February 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Stock Market Live: The Indian indices are likely to open on in the green ahead of the Union Budget 2021 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam at 11 am in the Parliament. This has been is dubbed as the most crucial Budget of India in recent years as it comes after a year of massive economic damage done by COVID-19. The Union Budget 2021 is expected to provide more cushion to the economy after a series of announcements on stimulus packages last year. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading around 53 points higher at 13,676 indicating a positive start for the Indian indices.

