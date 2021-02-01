Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; all eyes on Budget 2021

Asia shares slip for 5th session, silver gets retail boost
Asian shares wavered on Monday amid worries that problems with vaccine rollouts combined with new strains of COVID-19 will delay a global economic recovery that has already been baked into the market’s rich valuations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent, following four straight sessions of losses. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.4 percent, after shedding almost 2 percent on Friday. Futures for the S&P 500 lost another 0.7 percent in heavy trade, while NASDAQ futures fell 0.9 percent. Dealers were also warily awaiting new developments in the headline-grabbing battle between retail investors and funds that specialise in shorting stocks. More here
Market jittery ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22; tracks losses in US equities
Market is jittery ahead of the Budget, following the steep losses in US equities on Friday. The Dow Futures are trading around 80 points lower after a 620-point or 2 percent slump in the index. The Nasdaq too fell 2 percent. SGX Nifty is trading around 60 points lower at 13660. Both Sensex and Nifty have fallen six days in a row raising concerns if the market have topped out for the time being. Foreign funds have net sold close to Rs 10,000 crore on Thursday and Friday, according to provisional data by the exchanges. Traders fear that any further weakness could prompt more foreign funds to pull out money from India in the short term, sparking a vicious cycle of falling prices and more selling.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session more than 1 percent lower dragged by heavy selling in IT and auto stocks. The Sensex plunged 588.59 points, or 1.26 percent to 46,285.77, while the Nifty settled at 13,634.60, lower by 182.95 points, or 1.32 percent. Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ended 0.38 percent and 0.63 percent lower, respectively. Among sectors, metal, pharma and FMCG also reeled under pressure, while banking and realty index ended in the green.
