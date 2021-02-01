Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices; all eyes on Budget 2021

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session more than 1 percent lower dragged by heavy selling in IT and auto stocks. The Sensex plunged 588.59 points, or 1.26 percent to 46,285.77, while the Nifty settled at 13,634.60, lower by 182.95 points, or 1.32 percent. Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ended 0.38 percent and 0.63 percent lower, respectively. Among sectors, metal, pharma and FMCG also reeled under pressure, while banking and realty index ended in the green.