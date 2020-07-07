Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a muted note following Asian peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday



Indian indices ended over a percent higher on Monday led by auto, banks and IT stocks. Gains in Asian peers also uplifted the market sentiment during the day. Index heavyweights RIL, DFC Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and M&M contributed the most to the indices. The Sensex ended 466 points higher at 36,487 while the Nifty rose 156 points to settle at 10,764. Broader markets also jumped with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.5-2 percent for the day. Among sectors, Nifty Auto surged the most, up nearly 3 percent led by M&M, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Maruti which rose between 3 percent and 7.5 percent.