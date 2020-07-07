  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a muted note following Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: July 07, 2020 07:53 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open in the green on Tuesday, following gains in Asian peers on expectations of an economic rebound in China and upbeat US data. SGX Nifty was trading at 10,780 against Nifty Future's Monday close of 10,755.

