Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a muted note following Asian peers

Sun Pharma’s arm Taro Pharma gets US FDA nod for Butalbital, Acetaminophen & Caffeine Capsules.
Acetaminophen helps to decrease pain from headache, caffeine helps increase effects of acetaminophen & Butalbital, a sedative helps to decrease anxiety & cause sleepiness & relaxation.
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to March 31, 2021: Income Tax dept
The Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done till March 31, 2021, the Income Tax (I-T) department said on Monday. "Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines," it added. The previous deadline for linking the two was June 30, 2020. People can visit the official e-filing website of the Income Tax (I-T) department to link the two. The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.
Reliance Industries crossed $160 billion in market cap
Reliance Industries on Monday crossed Rs 12 trillion ($160 billion) market capitalisation, becoming the first Indian company to reach the milestone. Reliance shares closed at Rs 1,855 on the NSE on Monday, gaining 3.75 percent for the day. The day’s gain took the market capitalisation of fully paid-up shares of the company to Rs 11.76 lakh crore or $157.7 billion. ReliancePP, or paid-up shares, closed at Rs 957 on the NSE, gaining 8.6 percent for the day. It took the market capitalisation of 42.26 crore partly paid-up shares of the company to Rs 40,442 crore or $5.4 billion. The aggregate market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, thus, stands at Rs 12.16 lakh crore or $163.1 billion.
JUST IN: Petrol price kept unchanged, diesel hiked by 25 paise. Petrol costs Rs 80.43/L & diesel Rs 80.78/L in Delhi
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended over a percent higher on Monday led by auto, banks and IT stocks. Gains in Asian peers also uplifted the market sentiment during the day. Index heavyweights RIL, DFC Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and M&M contributed the most to the indices. The Sensex ended 466 points higher at 36,487 while the Nifty rose 156 points to settle at 10,764. Broader markets also jumped with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.5-2 percent for the day. Among sectors, Nifty Auto surged the most, up nearly 3 percent led by M&M, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Maruti which rose between 3 percent and 7.5 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!