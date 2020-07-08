Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the green following gains in Asian peers

DHL to cut 2,200 UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, union says
German logistics company DHL plans to cut as many as 2,200 jobs of UK-based workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday. The job cuts comprise just under 40 percent of the entire DHL workforce on the contract, the union said. DHL indicated that half of the job cuts are due to a decline in car production and half are the result of anticipated "efficiency savings", the union added.
YES Bank set to raise capital via further public offering
Private sector lender YES Bank on Tuesday said it will raise funds via follow on public offer or Further Public Offering (FPO) without disclosing the amount. In a late night exchange release, the bank said, “We wish to inform you that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank (“CRC”), at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 7, 2020, has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering (“Offer”).” The bank said it would disseminate more details after the closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in accordance with Sebi guidelines.
Cipla says its supplies of remdesivir will hit market in next 1-2 days
Pharma major Cipla is expected to launch its version of remdesivir in the next one to two days, the company told CNBC-TV18. The first batch of Cipla's remdesivir has left the manufacturing plant of Sovereign Pharma -- the Daman-based company that has been contracted to produce finished dosages. Cipla has contracted the manufacturing of remdesivir to Mumbai-based BDR Pharma that also makes the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the drug. BDR Pharma in turn has sub-contracted manufacturing of finished dosage and packaging to Sovereign Pharma. "We are attempting to launch remdesivir in the next 1-2 days. We cannot comment on the volumes just as yet, but there is a huge demand-supply gap in the market," Kedar Upadhyay, Cipla CFO told CNBC-TV18.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher amid volatility on Tuesday led by banks. Index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, which ended 8 percent higher was trending stock today followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys. At close, Sensex ended 187.24 points or 0.51 percent higher to 36,674.52 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,786.20, up 22.55 points or 0.21 percent higher. Among broader market indices, Nifty Smallcap 100 index outperformed, by ending 1 percent higher while Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.40 percent at close.
