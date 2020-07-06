Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials; HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank top gainers

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials
Indian indices started the week on a positive note, tracking Asian peers, led by gains in financials and index heavyweight RIL. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 310 points higher 36,331 while the Nifty rose 103 points to 10,711. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IT, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers while HUL and Bajaj Auto were the only 2 losers.
Biocon aims to list biosimilar arm over the next 2-3 years
Biotechnology major Biocon aims to list its biosimilar unit in the next two-three years depending upon market conditions, as per the company's Annual Report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the firm's shareholders, Biocon CEO and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said it is important for the company to unlock value of the biosimilars business. "We intend to list Biocon Biologics on the Indian capital markets in the next two to three years. However, it would be early to comment on specific IPO timelines as it is dependent on business performance and market conditions," Mittal noted.
Mutual fund investment in equity markets rises to Rs 39,500 crore in H1 2020 on attractive valuations
Mutual funds net invested nearly Rs 39,500 crore in the stock markets in the first six months of 2020, more than four-times the amount infused in the year-ago period, as volatility and correction in the broader markets provided a good investment opportunity for investors. Further, consistent SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows into equity funds gave fund managers a healthy stream of capital to keep buying quality companies, experts said. This comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic related disruptions, a sharp slowdown in economic activity across the globe and a steep sell-off in equities in March 2020.
10 Sensex firms add Rs 1.37 lakh crore in valuation past week; TCS, RIL major gainers
The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers. During the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 850.15 points or 2.41 per cent. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 31,294.89 crore to Rs 8,25,149.40 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 28,464.11 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 11,33,168.55 crore. HDFC's market capitalisation zoomed Rs 20,519.86 crore to Rs 3,27,120.52 crore and that of ITC rose by Rs 15,057.98 crore to reach Rs 2,54,879.41 crore. More here
Asia shares at four-month peak, stimulus trumps virus fears
Asian shares held near four-month highs on Monday as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery even as surging coronavirus cases delayed reopenings across the United States. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05 percent, having hit its highest since February. Eyes were on Chinese blue chips, which surged almost 7 percent last week to their loftiest level in five years. Japan’s Nikkei, however, has lagged with its domestic economy and was last up 0.4 percent.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian market pared some morning gains but still ended higher on Friday, making it the third straight week to end with gains. At close, the Sensex ended 178 points or 0.50 percent higher to 36,021 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,603, up 52 points or 0.49 percent. Broader markets inched slightly higher than the benchmarks, as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.66 percent and 0.22 percent higher.
