  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 17 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials; HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank top gainers

Pranati Deva | Published: July 06, 2020 09:20 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices started the week on a positive note, tracking Asian peers, led by gains in financials and index heavyweight RIL. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IT, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers while HUL and Bajaj Auto were the only 2 losers.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement