Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials; HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank top gainers

Biocon aims to list biosimilar arm over the next 2-3 years

Biotechnology major Biocon aims to list its biosimilar unit in the next two-three years depending upon market conditions, as per the company's Annual Report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the firm's shareholders, Biocon CEO and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said it is important for the company to unlock value of the biosimilars business. "We intend to list Biocon Biologics on the Indian capital markets in the next two to three years. However, it would be early to comment on specific IPO timelines as it is dependent on business performance and market conditions," Mittal noted.