Stock Market Live: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty around 10,700; HDFC twins, RIL drag

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory on his top stock picks for today

“First trade is a buy on Bharti Airtel and it has been one of the outperformers in the past. Recently it has been consolidating for quite some time, but some interesting data there is that Call writers at the strike of Rs 580 are now getting trapped and there is a good possibility that we will see the stock moving up higher because of the short covering in this Call writing that has happened. So, 600 strike Call option can be bought, the target for that will be Rs 25 and the stop loss can be maintained at Rs 14.”

“Second call is a sell call on ONGC. ONGC for the last 3 days we have seen in the derivative data that shorts are getting built and a similar kind of an option data there as well where Rs 80 strike Put options are now trapped and the stock is quoting below that. So, there is a good possibility that we might see a breakdown there. So, 80 strike Put option can be bought for a target of Rs 6 with the stop loss at Rs 2.5.”

“Lastly a sell call on Ashok Leyland. Within the auto pack Ashok Leyland has been one of the underperformers and now derivative data is indicating that there are shorts that are coming in the system. So, there is again a possibility of the stock seeing some more lower levels. So, 50 strike Put option can be bought for a target of Rs 4 with a stop loss at Rs 1.5.”