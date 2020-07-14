  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty around 10,700; HDFC twins, RIL drag

Pranati Deva | Published: July 14, 2020 09:56 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market was trading lower on Tuesday following mixed trade in Asian peers after a volatile day in US markets. On the domestic indices, banks led the losses. Index heavyweights like HDFC twins, RIL, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the losses.

