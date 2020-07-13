  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL, Infosys lead gains
Asian shares firm, hope for best from US earnings
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL, Infosys lead gains

Pranati Deva | Published: July 13, 2020 09:22 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices started the week on a firm note tracking gains in Asian peers as investors awaited June quarter results. Gains were led by financial stocks and index heavyweights like RIL and Infosys.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement