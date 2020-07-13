Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL, Infosys lead gains

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start the week on a firm note; RIL top contributor
Indian indices started the week on a firm note tracking gains in Asian peers as investors awaited June quarter results. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 322 points higher at 36,917 while the Nifty rose 96 points higher at 10,863. Gains were led by financial, IT stocks and index heavyweights like RIL. Infosys, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, while only Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, and M&M were in the red.
Gold ETFs attract Rs 3,500 crore in H1 2020 on safe-haven buying
Gold exchange-traded funds saw hefty net inflows of over Rs 3,500 crore in the first six months of this year as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets amid the COVID-19 crisis. In comparison, investors had pulled out Rs 160 crore from this asset class in January-June 2019, according to the latest data available with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The category has been one of the better-performing ones since last year. Since August 2019, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have received net inflows of Rs 3,723 crore. More here
D-Mart Q1FY21 net profit falls 87.6% to Rs 40 crore; sales decline 33% to Rs 3,883 crore
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the D-Mart retail chain operator, on Saturday reported weak earnings on all fronts for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The company's consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 fell 87.59 percent to Rs 40.08 crore from Rs 323.06 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined 33.21 percent to Rs 3,883.18 crore as against Rs 5,814.56 crore, YoY. EBITDA fell 81.3 percent to Rs 111.8 crore from Rs 597.3 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 740 bps to 2.9 percent from 10.3 percent, YoY. More here
Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines
Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains. During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 572.91 points or 1.59 percent. While RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and HDFC witnessed a jump in their valuation, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses. The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed Rs 57,688.58 crore to reach Rs 11,90,857.13 crore.
Jio Platforms gets Rs 730 crore from Qualcomm Ventures in 13th deal in less than 3 months
Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of Qualcomm, will invest Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake. The latest deal, the 13th in less than three months, brings Jio Platforms' total fund raising to Rs 1.18 lakh crore from some of the world's leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, KKR and Vista Equity Partners among others. Qualcomm’s investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio – at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. More here
Asian shares firm, hope for best from U.S. earnings
Asian shares got off to a firm start on Monday as investors wagered U.S. earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15 percent, having climbed sharply to a five-month peak last week on the back of surging Chinese stocks. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.3 percent and South Korea 0.9 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent even as some U.S. states reported record new cases of COVID-19, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian shares fell on Friday as a relentless surge in domestic coronavirus cases threatened to disrupt an economic recovery, with financials falling the most. However, gains in pharmaceuticals, FMCG and heavyweight Reliance Industries helped limit losses. The Sensex ended 143 points lower at 36,594 while the Nifty lost 45 points to settle at 10,768. The indices witnessed their fourth straight week of gains, up around 1.5 percent each after a rally driven by a liquidity flush and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!