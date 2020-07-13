Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; RIL, Infosys lead gains

Jio Platforms gets Rs 730 crore from Qualcomm Ventures in 13th deal in less than 3 months

Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of Qualcomm, will invest Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake. The latest deal, the 13th in less than three months, brings Jio Platforms' total fund raising to Rs 1.18 lakh crore from some of the world's leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, KKR and Vista Equity Partners among others. Qualcomm’s investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio – at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. More here