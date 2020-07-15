  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian markets

Pranati Deva | Published: July 15, 2020 07:56 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian peers after Wall street rose in overnight trade. Trends on SGX Nifty show sharp gains at the opening for the Indian market.

