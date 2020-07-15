Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian markets

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday



Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended lower on Tuesday on weak global cues as rising coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex ended 660.63 points or 1.80 percent lower at 36,033.06 while the Nifty lost 195.35 points or 1.81 percent to settle at 10,607.35. Broader markets ended in the red as well with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices down over 1 percent each. Fall in banking heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI dragged Bank Nifty 3.1 percent lower.