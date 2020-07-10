Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red amid rising cornvirus cases

PNB reports fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in DHFL account
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it has reported a fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to the RBI. The DHFL came in the eye of the storm after a report suggested that the company, through layers of shell companies, allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore. "A fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the Company (DHFL)," PNB said in a stock exchange filing.
TCS Q1 earnings: Profit, revenue miss street estimates; management says worst over
The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit at Rs 7,008 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 7,690 crore and Rs 8,049 crore in the previous quarter. The company reported its first-quarter revenue at Rs 38,322 core versus an expectation of Rs 38,795 crore. This is a slip of four percent when compared to the last quarter. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) has been reported at Rs 9,048 crore versus Rs 10,025 crore in the fourth quarter and this is a fall of 9.4 percent. The EBIT margin has come in at 23.61 percent versus 25.10 percent in the previous quarter. More here
Indian shares ended over a percent higher on Thursday, helped by gains in metal and financial stocks, as focus shifted to the start of corporate earnings. The Sensex ended 409 points higher at 36,737, while the Nifty rose 108 points to settle at 10,813. Index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI were the top contributors to the index.
