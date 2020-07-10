Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red amid rising cornvirus cases

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday



Indian shares ended over a percent higher on Thursday, helped by gains in metal and financial stocks, as focus shifted to the start of corporate earnings. The Sensex ended 409 points higher at 36,737, while the Nifty rose 108 points to settle at 10,813. Index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI were the top contributors to the index.