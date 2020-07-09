Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials, IT stocks

TCS Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect
The Q1 earnings season kicks off today with IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to report its numbers later in the day. Most of the IT stocks have had a good run and are back to their pre-COVID levels. Both TCS, as well as Infosys, have recovered 50 percent from their 52-week lows. However, it is going to be a weak quarter for the firm as the revenue is expected to decline. Revenues, according to CNBC-TV18’s poll, could be down about 5.7 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenues could see a decline of 5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis which will be worse than what was seen in Q4. Watch video here
Yes Bank's FPO offer opens on July 15 & closes on July 17. Anchor investor bidding date is July 14
Opening Bell: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty above 10,750
Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday following gains in global peers, with IT stocks and financials leading the gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 182 points at 36,511 while the Nifty rose 54 points to 10,760. Index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys, TCS, RIL, and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the gains. Broader markets also rose with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 0.5-1 percent at opening.
Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO, Institutional Equities & Advisory Centrum Broking
On TCS & IT sector
We continue to be positive on IT. Going forward, I believe it would be business as usual. We expect 6 percent lower numbers for TCS for this quarter. Everybody wants to be in the defensive sector and what better than IT where you have got low valuations and high quality companies with strong cashflows. So we are positive on the whole
sector.
On AMCs
We continue to be positive there. Within the BFSI sector, this is one of the sectors which is much more stable where the assets are not going down dramatically and in the last two months market has gone up almost 20 percent, their assets have also gone up. I think this is a good place to be though valuations are a bit aggressive.
Sebi cancels registration of a stock broker for fraudulent trading
Capital market regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of a stock broker for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd. In its order, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it was cancelling the certificate of registration granted to the noticee namely Vishal Vijay Shah as a stock broker. It was alleged that Shah had entered into circular and synchronised trades with 115 front entities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes which led to the creation of false or misleading appearance of trading in an otherwise illiquid scrip.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty snapped five-day gaining streak to end Wednesday's volatile session lower amid cautiousness over a surge in coronavirus infection cases. The Sensex ended 345.51 points or 0.94 percent lower at 36,329.01 while the Nifty lost 93.90 points or 0.87 percent to settle at 10,705.75. Losses in IT and auto stocks offset gains in metals and private-sector lenders. Index heavyweights such as RIL, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank dragged Nifty near day's low while gains in HDFC Bank, HUL and ITC supported the index to end above 10,700 level.
