Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials, IT stocks

Pranati Deva | Published: July 09, 2020 09:19 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened higher on Thursday following a positive trend in the global markets. The sentiment was higher as hopes of a robust economic recovery offset concerns over flare-ups in the coronavirus pandemic, and as investors looked ahead to earnings season. Gains in the domestic indices were led by financials and IT stocks.

