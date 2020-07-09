Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials, IT stocks

Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO, Institutional Equities & Advisory Centrum Broking

On TCS & IT sector

We continue to be positive on IT. Going forward, I believe it would be business as usual. We expect 6 percent lower numbers for TCS for this quarter. Everybody wants to be in the defensive sector and what better than IT where you have got low valuations and high quality companies with strong cashflows. So we are positive on the whole

sector.

On AMCs

We continue to be positive there. Within the BFSI sector, this is one of the sectors which is much more stable where the assets are not going down dramatically and in the last two months market has gone up almost 20 percent, their assets have also gone up. I think this is a good place to be though valuations are a bit aggressive.