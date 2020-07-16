Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red tracking mixed trend in Asian peers

JUST IN: China says the country’s GDP grew by 3.2% in the second quarter of this year, compared to a year ago.
Twitter accounts of Bezos, Biden, Gates, Obama, others hacked in Bitcoin scam
Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 were sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.
Infosys reports Q1 net profit at Rs 4,233 crore, beats estimates
Bluechip IT services company, Infosys reported a profit of Rs 4,233 crore for June quarter. This is ahead of average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Analysts had projected the figure at Rs 3,950 crore. The company had reported a net profit (before minority interest) of Rs 3,802 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a BSE filing. Its revenue grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 23,665 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,803 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.
The Indian equity market gave up all gains to end flat on Wednesday after shares of Reliance Industries plunged as much as 6 percent during its 43rd annual general meeting. The stock fell sharply after Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that the proposed deal with Saudi Aramco has not progressed as per the plan. At close, Sensex ended 19 points higher to 36,052 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,635, up 28 points. Broader market slipped in the last hour of trade and ended in the red, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.61 percent and 0.07 percent lower.
