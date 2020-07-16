Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red tracking mixed trend in Asian peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

The Indian equity market gave up all gains to end flat on Wednesday after shares of Reliance Industries plunged as much as 6 percent during its 43rd annual general meeting. The stock fell sharply after Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that the proposed deal with Saudi Aramco has not progressed as per the plan. At close, Sensex ended 19 points higher to 36,052 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,635, up 28 points. Broader market slipped in the last hour of trade and ended in the red, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.61 percent and 0.07 percent lower.