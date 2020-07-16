  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Asian markets dip as virus and Sino-US tensions flare
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red tracking mixed trend in Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: July 16, 2020 07:37 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open lower on Thursday following a muted trend in Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 23.50 points or 0.22 percent lower at 10,673.80, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement