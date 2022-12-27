English
Stock Markets to remain closed on 15 holidays in 2023: Check full list

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 6:39:16 AM IST (Published)

While there will be two holidays in March, October and November, the month of April will have three such days when no trading will take place. The single holiday of February and July will fall on weekends.

The Indian stock exchanges will be closed for 15 weekdays due to various festivals and designated holidays in 2023. In the first month of the year, January, the NSE and BSE will be closed for trading on January 26 in addition to the weekend holidays. Like January, the markets will shut for just one weekday in the months of May, June, August, September, and December.

In March, the NSE and BSE will be closed for equity trade on March 7, on account of Holi, and Ram Navmi on March 30, Thursday.

The market will be closed for trade on three days in April, starting with April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The second holiday for the month will fall on April 7, Good Friday, resulting in a three-day long weekend. April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, will also be an off day for market trade.

The last weekend of April will also be extended for three days, with May 1 being a holiday for Maharashtra Day.

The only day when there will be no trading in June will fall on the 28th of the month, on the occasion of Moharram.

Markets will be closed for trade on August 15 on Independence Day.

In the next month, there will be only one holiday, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, which will fall on a Tuesday.

On October 2, the market will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti. The markets will also be shut on Dussehra, October 24.

The first holiday of November will fall on the 12th of the month, Laxmi Puja. The markets, however, will open for Muhurat trading in the evening.

The market will also be closed on November 14 (Diwali) and November 27 (Guru Nanak Jayant).

In December, the only day when there will be no trading in the stock markets is December 25, Christmas.

