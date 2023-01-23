Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 23

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.56 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 23:
Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 1.89 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.66 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 8:32 AM IST
