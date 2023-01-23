Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 23

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.56 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 23:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 1.89 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.66 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.16 percent higher at 7:50 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.76 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.56 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,145 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 236.66 points or 0.39 percent to end at 60,621.77, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 80.20 points or 0.44 percent to 18,027.65.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Kotak Mahindra Bank reported its quarterly earnings for the October to December 2022 period in which its profit rose to Rs 2,791.9 crore. In the same quarter last fiscal, its profit stood at Rs 2131.4 crore, implying a 31 percent increase in this quarter.

Rupee | The Rupee appreciated by 19 paise to close at 81.17 against the US dollar on Friday on broad dollar weakness.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.42 percent to touch $87.26 a barrel at 7:50 am on Monday. Brent oil price fell 0.42 percent to touch $87.26 a barrel at 7:50 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold rose 0.42 percent to $1,936.50 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.83 percent lower at $22,748.64 at 7:50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 1.12 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,639.20 (Image: Shutterstock)