Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 6

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a fall of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 6:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.38 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.04 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.59 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei witnessed 1.06 percent loss at 7:50 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.83 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,815.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to end at 60,841.88 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 243.65 points or 1.38 percent to 17,854.05.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 82.08 against the US currency on Friday supported by a rebound in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.20 percent to touch $82.11 a barrel at 7:50 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold rose 0.50 percent to $1,886.90 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Monday

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.15 percent loss at $22,913.5 at 7:50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 3.08 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,627.67 (Image: Shutterstock)