Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 6

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a fall of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 6:
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden
Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!
Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here
Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read
Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.38 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.04 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.59 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 9:01 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!