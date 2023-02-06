English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 6

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 6

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 6
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 6, 2023 9:01:56 AM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a fall of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 6:

Wall Street |

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read

Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.38 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.04 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.59 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei witnessed 1.06 percent loss at 7:50 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.83 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)
SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,815.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)
Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to end at 60,841.88 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 243.65 points or 1.38 percent to 17,854.05.
Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Rupee | The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 82.08 against the US currency on Friday supported by a rebound in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.
Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.20 percent to touch $82.11 a barrel at 7:50 am on Monday.
Gold | Spot gold rose 0.50 percent to $1,886.90 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Monday
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.15 percent loss at $22,913.5 at 7:50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 3.08 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,627.67 (Image: Shutterstock)
Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign.
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 9:01 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

10 things to know before opening bellAsian stocksBSE Sensex

Previous Article

Market LIVE Update: Sensex falls 200 points and Nifty 50 below 17,800

Next Article

Trade Setup for Feb 06: Nifty 50 and markets look to move beyond the Adani issue

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X