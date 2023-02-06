Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 6

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a fall of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 6:
Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.38 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.04 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.59 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)
Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei witnessed 1.06 percent loss at 7:50 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.83 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)
SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,815.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)
Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to end at 60,841.88 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 243.65 points or 1.38 percent to 17,854.05.
Rupee | The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 82.08 against the US currency on Friday supported by a rebound in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.15 percent loss at $22,913.5 at 7:50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 3.08 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,627.67 (Image: Shutterstock)
Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign.
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 9:01 AM IST
