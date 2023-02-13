Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 13

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.17 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 13:

Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.50 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 0.22 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.61 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.34 percent at 7:20 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.11 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,846.50 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 82.58 against the US dollar on Friday tracking rising crude oil prices and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Export to Turkey | India's merchandise exports of commodities such as cotton, manmade yarn and textile dyes may be impacted in the short run to earthquake-hit Turkey, PTI reported. Exports to Turkey increased to $6.2 billion during April-November 2022 against $5.1 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.(Read More)

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.82 percent to touch $85.69 a barrel at 7:20 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.20 percent to $1,870.70 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.31 percent lower at $21,751.65 at 7:20 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.76 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,509.15 (Image: Shutterstock)