Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 13

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.17 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 13:
Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.50 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 0.22 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.61 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)
Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.34 percent at 7:20 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.11 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)
SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,846.50 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rupee | The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 82.58 against the US dollar on Friday tracking rising crude oil prices and a muted trend in domestic equities.
Export to Turkey | India’s merchandise exports of commodities such as cotton, manmade yarn and textile dyes may be impacted in the short run to earthquake-hit Turkey, PTI reported. Exports to Turkey increased to $6.2 billion during April-November 2022 against $5.1 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.(Read More)
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.31 percent lower at $21,751.65 at 7:20 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.76 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,509.15 (Image: Shutterstock)
Russia-Ukraine War | Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian cities over the weekend amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country. Ukraine said that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 7:38 AM IST
