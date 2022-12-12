Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 12

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.2 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on December 12:

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.9 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.7 percent decline each. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.2 percent at 7:45 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.3 percent down. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a mute to negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.2 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,549 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:47 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 389 points or 0.6 percent to end at 62,181.7, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 122.8 points or 0.6 percent to 18,496.6.

Special Economic Zones Act of 2005 | CNBC-TV18 has learned that the bill on the Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs or the DESH bill may not be tabled in the winter session of the parliament due to the differences between the finance ministry and commerce ministry over tax concessions.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.27 against the US dollar on Friday on broad dollar weakness.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.8 percent to touch $76.2 a barrel at 7:56 am on Monday. Brent oil price lost 0.8 percent to touch $76.2 a barrel at 7:56 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.5 percent to $1,787 per ounce as of 7:56 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.3 percent lower at $16,933.6 at 7:57 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.2 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,256.1. (Image: Shutterstock)