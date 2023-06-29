CNBC TV18
Markets hit record highs with investor wealth tripling in 8 years — what's driving the rally?
Read Time3 Min Read
By Meghna Sen  Jun 29, 2023 7:31:06 AM IST (Published)

Since 2015, the market cap of BSE-listed companies, also an indicator of notional wealth of investors, has risen three-fold. BSE market value stood at Rs 294 lakh crore as of Wednesday's closing, which is 2.94 times higher than Rs 100 lakh crore eight years ago.

Investors turned wealthier by Rs 2.2 lakh crore on Wednesday, June 28, as equities rallied to hit record highs, lifted by gains in some stocks of the Adani group and heavyweight financials on the back of strong institutional flows, healthy macros and robust earnings growth.

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 and Sensex touched record closing highs, with the Nifty ending below the psychologically-important level of 18,972.10 points with 0.8 percent gains and the Sensex settling 0.79 percent higher at 63,915.42.
During the day, the Nifty50 surged as much as 1.03 percent to an all-time high of 19,011.25, after struggling to breach the level last week amid hawkish central bank commentary.
