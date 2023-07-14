Nifty, Sensex end at record high levels; IT index up 4.5%

From the Nifty pack, biggest gainers included TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies, while losers included HDFC Life, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Titan Company and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Indian equity market rallied to a record high in trade Friday, with benchmark Sensex ending 502.01 points or 0.77 percent at 66,060.90, and the Nifty closing 150.70 points or 0.78 percent at 19,564.50. Among sectoral indices, Information Technology index closed over 4 percent, metal and realty indices were up 1 percent each.

Share Market Live NSE

From the Nifty pack, biggest gainers included TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies, while losers included HDFC Life, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Titan Company and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

"The controlled inflation in the US has instilled optimism among investors that a 25-bps rate hike would be adequate to stabilise the US economy. This improved prospect has contributed to the strong buying of Indian IT stocks despite muted Q1 earnings. Furthermore, the broad-based rally in the domestic market was supported by India's consecutive third month decrease in wholesale prices, along with the positive involvement of FIIs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.