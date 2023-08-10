While RBI's stance on policy repo rate was on the expected lines, the central bank’s decision to impose an incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 10 percent of NDTL on banks dampened market sentiment.
Key stock indices such as Nifty50, Nifty Bank and auto declined up to 0.79 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the inflation target for financial year 2023-24.
The RBI monetary policy panel on Thursday decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.
However, a sharp increase in food prices in recent months led the central bank to revise its consumer inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.4 percent against 5.1 percent earlier.
Commenting on RBI’s decision, Upasna Bhardwaj Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank told CNBC-TV 18, “I think higher for longer is what the governor did emphasise maybe in the global context, but that also remains the key even domestically. We do not look at a possibility of a rate cutting cycle happening anytime this financial year.”
After the policy announcement by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, the benchmark Nifty50 declined around 0.34 percent to hit a low of 19,495 as rate sensitive consumer goods, FMCG, auto and banking shares dropped.
The Nifty Bank index declined 0.79 percent to 44,527.10 with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as leading losers.
Nifty Auto dropped by 0.45 percent to 15,416.40, Nifty FMCG by 0.78 percent to 51,799.00and Nifty Consumer Durables by 0.76 percent to 27,663.05.
