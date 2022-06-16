Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate gap-up opening on Dalal Street today after Fed hikes rate as expected

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across most global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 basis points as widely expected. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 122.5 points or 0.8 percent at 15,793.
Wall Street indices rally after Fed rate hike
The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing streak after a policy announcement by the Fed that raised interest rates to market expectations as the US central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession.
--S&P 500: up 1.5 percent
--Dow Jones: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.5 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh 11-month closing lows on Wednesday ahead of Fed policy decision
Indian equity benchmarks failed to end yet another volatile session in the green on Wednesday, scaling fresh 11-month closing lows. Caution persisted among investors globally ahead of the outcome of a key Fed policy meeting due later in the day. (Read more on the June 15 session)
