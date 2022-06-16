Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate gap-up opening on Dalal Street today after Fed hikes rate as expected

Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across most global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 basis points as widely expected. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 122.5 points or 0.8 percent at 15,793.

  • Wall Street indices rally after Fed rate hike

    The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing streak after a policy announcement by the Fed that raised interest rates to market expectations as the US central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession.

    --S&P 500: up 1.5 percent 

    --Dow Jones: up one percent 

    --Nasdaq Composite: up 2.5 percent

  • Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh 11-month closing lows on Wednesday ahead of Fed policy decision

    Indian equity benchmarks failed to end yet another volatile session in the green on Wednesday, scaling fresh 11-month closing lows. Caution persisted among investors globally ahead of the outcome of a key Fed policy meeting due later in the day. (Read more on the June 15 session)

