Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start today — SGX Nifty futures flat

Trade Setup | The bulls could give the Nifty50 a lift as long as it holds 15,600

The Nifty50 has been caught within a 300-point trading range of 15,650-15,950 and refusing to decline in tandem with global markets, independent technical analyst Manish Shah points out.

"The narrative in the market has changed. The index opens lower and sees a recovery towards the close. A series of green candles holding above the support level of 15,650 means that buyers are trying to get a foothold," he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)