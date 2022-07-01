Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a soft start today — SGX Nifty futures flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session flat, shrugging off weakness across global markets amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. At 7:34 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down three points at 15,719.5. Dalal Street will enter the July derivatives (futures & options) series on Friday.
The Nifty50 has been caught within a 300-point trading range of 15,650-15,950 and refusing to decline in tandem with global markets, independent technical analyst Manish Shah points out.
"The narrative in the market has changed. The index opens lower and sees a recovery towards the close. A series of green candles holding above the support level of 15,650 means that buyers are trying to get a foothold," he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Asian markets dip following overnight losses on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday mildly in the red following yet another weak session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.3 percent in early hours. The Hong Kong market is shut for a holiday.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 finished a choppy session flat on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks finished flat on Thursday, as gains in select financial stocks were offset by losses in IT, metal and auto counters. Weakness across global markets dented the sentiment on Dalal Street, after data showed the US economy contracted in the quarter ended March.
The Sensex lost 5,549.6 points or 9.5 percent in the April-June period and the Nifty shed 1,684.5 points or 9.6 percent. That meant the main indices' worst performance in the quarter ended June since 2008. (Read more on the June 30 session)
