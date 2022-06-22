Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 500 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 15,500 dragged by financial, IT and oil & gas shares

Trade Setup | Nifty50 may sustain pullback till next hurdle at 15,700-15,800

The near-term trend in the Nifty is on the weak side, even as the daily chart supports a further uptrend up to 15,850, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For traders, support has shifted to 15,500 from 15,250 on the Nifty. As long as the index is trading above 15,500, the chances of it hitting 15,750 are bright,” he says. (Read more)