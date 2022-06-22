Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 500 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 15,500 dragged by financial, IT and oil & gas shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness across other Asian markets despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - declined as much as 46.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,576 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street, reversing course after rising to as high as 15,680. Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.
Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, HUL and Britannia the only gainers in Nifty50 pack
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down nearly 350 pts, Nifty below 15,550
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 345.7 points or 0.7 percent at 52,186.4 and the Nifty50 at 15,545.7, down 93.2 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Dr Reddy's, SBI Cards and Zomato in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil hits one-month low — Brent below $111 a barrel
What powered the recent pullback in the Nifty50?
CNBC-TV18's Nigel D'Souza has the details:
Rupee opens lower at 78.13 vs US dollar
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 78.07 against the greenback.
Trade Setup | Nifty50 may sustain pullback till next hurdle at 15,700-15,800
The near-term trend in the Nifty is on the weak side, even as the daily chart supports a further uptrend up to 15,850, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"For traders, support has shifted to 15,500 from 15,250 on the Nifty. As long as the index is trading above 15,500, the chances of it hitting 15,750 are bright,” he says. (Read more)
Asian shares in the red despite positive cues from Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets begin Wednesday's session in the red, despite positive cues overnight from Wall Street where investors returned to trade after a long weekend, as investors remain nervous about aggressive hikes in interest rates and the prospect of slowing growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.6 percent
Wall Street indices surge over 2% in a broad rebound
The three main Wall Street indices jumped on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn.
--Dow Jones: up 2.2 percent
--S&P 500: up 2.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.5 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday backed by broad-based gains, rising for a second straight day following a six-day sell-off that took away seven percent of their value. However, fears of aggressive rate hikes and their impact on economic growth kept investors cautious. (Read more on the June 21 session)
