Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 600 pts and Nifty50 crosses 15,500 led by financial and IT shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Tuesday tracking gains across other Asian markets, as investors overlooked persistent concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 43.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,405.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week, wherein the US central bank is widely expected to stay committed to moving aggressively to tame a four-decade high inflation.
Could see further correction in IT if demand slows down further: Kotak MF's Harsha Upadhyaya
Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, tells CNBC-TV18 that the market is still not building in any slower demand for IT companies, even as it is possibly looking at some margin contraction and derating in terms of valuation.
"If that were to happen, we could still see some more correction in the IT pocket because while most markets, including our market, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones, are trading at almost long-term averages in terms of valuations. If you look at IT sector valuations, they are still trading at almost one standard deviation above the long-term averages. To that extent, if there is any disappointment on the business momentum, then we could see IT companies correct further,” he says.
Biocon shares jump after unit denies bribery allegations reported by PTI
Biocon shares gain by as much as Rs 3.7 or 1.2 percent to Rs 320 apiece on BSE.
All sectors in the green
Decline in oil rates part of slowing global economic growth: Gary Schlossberg
Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, tells CNBC-TV18 that there still is a tight supply situation in the market in his view. "The quickest way to alleviate that, unfortunately, is through slower economic growth and a reduction of demand for oil,” he says.
Sensex jumps over 400 pts and Nifty50 10 pts shy of 15,500
The Sensex gains as much as 438.5 points or 0.8 percent to 52,036.3 after a positive start. The Nifty50 climbs to as high as 15,489.5, up 139.4 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty50 above 15,450
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 300 pts or 0.6 percent at 51,897.6 and the Nifty50 at 15,456, up 105.8 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Biocon, Escorts, telecom scrips in focus
Asian shares rise as investors pause after recent sell-off
Equities in other Asian markets rise as investors take stock after a recent steep sell0off, but concerns remain that aggressive central bank rate hikes to curtail inflation could spark a global recession.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up one percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 1.7 percent (Wall Street to resume trade on Tuesday after a holiday)
Global Cues | Crude oil off lows — Brent near $115 a barrel
Sensex and Nifty50 managed to halt a six-day losing streak on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks halted a six-day-long losing streak on Monday, though fears of aggressive rate hikes and their impact on economic growth kept investors on the back foot.
Gains in financial and IT shares aided the rebound in headline indices, but losses in oil and gas and metal names limited the upside. (Read more on the June 20 session)
