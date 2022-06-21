Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 600 pts and Nifty50 crosses 15,500 led by financial and IT shares

Could see further correction in IT if demand slows down further: Kotak MF's Harsha Upadhyaya

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, tells CNBC-TV18 that the market is still not building in any slower demand for IT companies, even as it is possibly looking at some margin contraction and derating in terms of valuation.

"If that were to happen, we could still see some more correction in the IT pocket because while most markets, including our market, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones, are trading at almost long-term averages in terms of valuations. If you look at IT sector valuations, they are still trading at almost one standard deviation above the long-term averages. To that extent, if there is any disappointment on the business momentum, then we could see IT companies correct further,” he says.