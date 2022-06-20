Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 100 pts and Nifty50 tops 15,300 led by Infosys, Reliance and HDFC Bank

Trade setup | Is Nifty50 preparing for a pullback soon?

The Nifty50 has formed a small-bodied positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees the possibility of a minor pullback from the current level or from the lows.

The Nifty Bank appears to be in the oversold territory after the fight between the bulls and the bears on Friday, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"If the banking index holds support at 32,500, it can witness a pullback rally towards 33,500. If it is breached, it may suffer a fresh round of selling towards 30,000," he adds. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)