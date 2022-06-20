Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 100 pts and Nifty50 tops 15,300 led by Infosys, Reliance and HDFC Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates as central banks scramble to tackle decades-high levels of inflation. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 48.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,267 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
Sensex rises over 250 pts and Nifty50 climbs above 15,350
Both headline indices rise 0.5 percent after a positive opening. The Sensex rises as much as 253.7 points to 51,614.1 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 15,363.1, up 69.6 points from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty above 15,300
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 109.6 points or 0.2 percent at 51,470, and the Nifty50 is at 15,334.5, up 41 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonal Bhutra
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Stocks To Watch | Cipla, Vodafone Idea, Shree Cement in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil slips on concerns about economic growth
Trade setup | Is Nifty50 preparing for a pullback soon?
The Nifty50 has formed a small-bodied positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
He sees the possibility of a minor pullback from the current level or from the lows.
The Nifty Bank appears to be in the oversold territory after the fight between the bulls and the bears on Friday, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.
"If the banking index holds support at 32,500, it can witness a pullback rally towards 33,500. If it is breached, it may suffer a fresh round of selling towards 30,000," he adds. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Wall Street indices a mixed bag on Friday amid volatility
US stocks closed with a modest bounce on Friday but still suffered the biggest weekly percentage decline in two years as investors wrestled with the growing likelihood of a recession while global central banks tried to stamp out inflation.
--Dow Jones: down 0.1 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.4 percent
Asian shares fall as concerns remain on steep rate hikes and their impact on growth
Equities in other Asian markets slip early on Monday as US futures give up early gains amid worries the Fed would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with aggressive rate hikes if needed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 2.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses to sixth straight day on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session mildly lower on Friday, extending losses to the sixth session in a row, dragged by weakness in IT shares though strength in financial stocks limited the downside.
Global markets showed signs of a pullback but concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth kept investors on the back foot. (Read more on the June 17 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!