Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted opening today as global sell-off continues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a subdued note on Friday, amid a sell-off across global markets on fears of recession. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were up 23.5 points or 0.2 percent at 15,333 ahead of the opening of Indian market.
Asian markets a mixed bag despite continued sell-off on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets see a mixed start on Friday following a continued sell-off on Wall Street overnight, amid growing recession fears as more central banks scramble to tackle red-hot inflation after the Fed's largest rate hike since 1994.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up one percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Wall Street indices plunge as recession fears grow
US stock indices closed sharply lower on Thursday in a broad sell-off as recession fears grew following moves by central banks around the globe to stamp out rising inflation after the Fed's largest rate hike since 1994.
--S&P 500: down 3.3 percent
--Dow Jones: down 2.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 4.1 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 finished a volatile session on Thursday at 13-month lows
Indian equity benchmarks slumped to 13-month lows on Thursday, failing to hold on to initial gains, as nervousness set in across investors globally after the Fed announced the biggest hike in the key interest rate in almost three decades. (Read more)
