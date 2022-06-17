Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted opening today as global sell-off continues

Asian markets a mixed bag despite continued sell-off on Wall Street

Equities in other Asian markets see a mixed start on Friday following a continued sell-off on Wall Street overnight, amid growing recession fears as more central banks scramble to tackle red-hot inflation after the Fed's largest rate hike since 1994.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at the last count.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.2 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up one percent

--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent