Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 350 pts and Nifty50 crosses 15,500 as Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and TCS give market a lift

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session higher amid a mixed trend in global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central banks is "strongly committed" to fight inflation. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 100 points or 0.6 percent to 15,497.
Wall Street indices dip after Jerome Powell remarks
Wall Street's main indices finished a choppy session with minor losses as energy shares weighed and investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the US central bank's aim to bring down inflation.
--Dow Jones: down 0.2 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Asian shares a mixed bag after Jerome Powell says Fed strongly committed to inflation fight
Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag with a positive bias early on Thursday, though caution persists among investors.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the US central bank remains "strongly committed" to fight inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is flat at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.6 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 halted a two-day winning run on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks ended a two-day pullback on Wednesday amid weakness across sectors, as nervousness persisted across global markets on steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. (Read more on the June 22 session)
