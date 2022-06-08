Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 16,400 as Street awaits RBI policy announcements

Home, auto loans could get more expensive and you may earn lesser on fixed deposits

In a year’s time, the key lending rate should be higher by 50-100 bps across markets and tenures given the elevated inflation and consequent policy tightening, Upasna Bhardwaj Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, tells CNBCTV18.com.

Any hike in the repo rate could trigger cuts in interest rates applicable to savings and fixed deposits, and, on the other hand, make home and auto loans more expensive.

The quantum of changes in fixed income and home loan rates should be in tandem with RBI rate hikes, according to Manish Jeloka of Sanctum Wealth. (Read more)