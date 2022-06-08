Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 16,400 as Street awaits RBI policy announcements

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, June 8, amid a rebound in global markets and ahead of the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting. At 7:46 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures an early indicator of the Nifty index were up 79.5 points or 0.5 percent at 16,504. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to announce a hike in the key lending rate when it releases its bi-monthly statement — the first since a surprise hike of 40 basis points on May 4.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 200 pts, Nifty50 at 16,475
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices are up 0.4 percent. The Sensex is up 238.2 points at 55,345.5 and the Nifty50 at 16,475, up 58.6 points from its previous close.
Global Cues | Brent extends gains amid demand-supply concerns
Home, auto loans could get more expensive and you may earn lesser on fixed deposits
In a year’s time, the key lending rate should be higher by 50-100 bps across markets and tenures given the elevated inflation and consequent policy tightening, Upasna Bhardwaj Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, tells CNBCTV18.com.
Any hike in the repo rate could trigger cuts in interest rates applicable to savings and fixed deposits, and, on the other hand, make home and auto loans more expensive.
The quantum of changes in fixed income and home loan rates should be in tandem with RBI rate hikes, according to Manish Jeloka of Sanctum Wealth. (Read more)
RBI Policy Review | MPC seen raising raise repo rate by 25-50 bps in June
By the end of the financial year in March 2023, a third of the respondents in a CNBC-TV18 poll believe the repo rate may touch 5.50 percent. (Read more)
Wall Street indices jumps on tech and energy boost
US stocks rallied late on Tuesday to end higher for a second straight day as technology and energy shares gained. However, Target Corp's warning about excess inventory weighed on retail stocks for much of the session.
--Dow Jones: up 0.8 percent
--S&P 500: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.9 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses to third straight session on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Tuesday dragged by financial, IT and FMCG shares, as investors awaited the outcome of a key RBI meeting the next day.
Both headline indices dropped around one percent. The Sensex lost 568 points to end at 55,107.3 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,416.4, down 153.2 points from its previous close. (Read more on the June 7 session)
