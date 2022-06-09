Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 300 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,300 dragged by financial and IT shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates

: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Thursday amid a negative trend across global markets, a day after the RBI announced a 50-bps hike in the key lending rate along expected lines. Losses in financial, IT and FMCG shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas scrips lent some support. Broader markets weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling almost half a percent in morning deals. Globally, investors awaited updates from central bank meetings for more clarity on the impact of worsening inflation on interest rates and economic growth.