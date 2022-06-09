Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 300 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,300 dragged by financial and IT shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower today amid a largely negative trend across global markets, a day after the RBI hiked the key lending rate by 50 bps as expected. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 78.5 points or half a percent at 16,270.5. Globally, investors awaited updates from central bank meetings for more clarity on the impact of worsening inflation on interest rates and economic growth.
Rupee opens marginally lower at 77.75 vs US dollar
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 350 pts, Nifty50 below 16,300
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 378.3 points or 0.7 percent at 54,514.2 and the Nifty50 at 16,263.9, down 92.4 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.
Global Cues | Crude oil hits 13-week high, Brent above $124 a barrel
Asian shares slip, bond yields rise as investors await ECB
Equities in other Asian markets fell on Thursday amid rising US bond yields and the greenback, as investors worried about the outlook for more rate hikes ahead of a key ECB meeting later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at the last count.
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.6 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Wall Street indices fall amid concerns about inflation
US stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important three percent level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.
--Dow Jones: down 0.8 percent
--S&P 500: down 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.7 percent
