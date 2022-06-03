Buy ICICI Bank, Polycab, L&T Tech: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Research at JM Financial Services, shares four trading calls:

--Buy ICICI Bank for a short-term target of Rs 780-785 and Rs 840-850 over the next few weeks with a stop loss at Rs 738

--Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490

--Buy LTTS for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,470

--Buy BEL for a target of Rs 260-265 with a stop loss at Rs 238