Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on the last trading session of the week, tracking strength across global markets amid optimism on economic growth. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 194.5 points or 1.2 percent at 16,804.5.
Buy ICICI Bank, Polycab, L&T Tech: Ashish Chaturmohta
Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Research at JM Financial Services, shares four trading calls:
--Buy ICICI Bank for a short-term target of Rs 780-785 and Rs 840-850 over the next few weeks with a stop loss at Rs 738
--Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490
--Buy LTTS for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,470
--Buy BEL for a target of Rs 260-265 with a stop loss at Rs 238
Sensex jumps over 550 pts, Nifty50 12 pts shy of 16,800
Both headline indices jump as much as one percent in early deals after a gap-up start. The Sensex rises as much as 572.7 points to 56,390.8 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 16,787.9, up 159.9 points from its previous close.
Aether Industries to debut on BSE and NSE at 10 am — here's what GMP trend suggests
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares changed hands at a premium over its IPO price in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted shares — ahead of the listing its shares on bourses BSE and NSE. According to dealers, Aether has commanded a premium of Rs 10-20 over the past few days.
Dinesh Gupta, Co-Founder of UnlistedZone — a firm that deals in unlisted shares, tells CNBCTV18.com that Aether, despite being a good company with an experienced management in the segment, is demanding a "very costly" valuation.
"It is coming at price-to-earnings (ratio) of 72 times, which looks overvalued compared to its peers. This is why the (IPO) subscription was low. The broader market is not favourable for IPOs and we expect same to be followed here," he says. (Read more)
Global Cues | Brent crude near $118 a barrel
Asian shares track Wall Street higher
Equities in other Asian markets are in the green early on Friday following a strong session in the US overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.4 percent higher at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.3 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong: shut for holiday
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
Wall Street indices ended sharply higher led by Tesla and Nvidia
US equity benchmarks finished a choppy session stronger on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks, ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday.
--S&P 500: -up 1.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.7 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.3 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to a second straight day on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks managed to end a volatile session in the green on Thursday — a second back-to-back rise — powered by oil & gas and IT shares. Weakness in financial stocks, especially the HDFC twins, played spoilsport, limiting the upside for the main indices.
The Sensex ended 436.9 points or 0.8 percent higher at 55,818.1 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,628, up 105.3 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the June 3 session)
