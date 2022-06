Aether Industries to debut on BSE and NSE at 10 am — here's what GMP trend suggests

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares changed hands at a premium over its IPO price in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted shares — ahead of the listing its shares on bourses BSE and NSE. According to dealers, Aether has commanded a premium of Rs 10-20 over the past few days.

Dinesh Gupta, Co-Founder of UnlistedZone — a firm that deals in unlisted shares, tells CNBCTV18.com that Aether, despite being a good company with an experienced management in the segment, is demanding a "very costly" valuation.

"It is coming at price-to-earnings (ratio) of 72 times, which looks overvalued compared to its peers. This is why the (IPO) subscription was low. The broader market is not favourable for IPOs and we expect same to be followed here," he says. (Read more)