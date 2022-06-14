Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to make another gap-down start as SGX Nifty futures indicate drops 150 pts

Sensex and Nifty slumped to 11-month closing lows on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks closed at 11-month lows on Monday amid a global sell-off triggered by fears that a fresh 40-year peak in US inflation will prompt an already-hawkish Fed to hike pandemic-era interest rates more aggressively.

A COVID-19 warning from Beijing also kept investors on the back foot globally.

The Sensex fell 1,456.7 points or 2.7 percent to end at 52,846.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 15,774.4, down 427.4 points or 2.6 percent from its previous close. (Read more)