Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to make another gap-down start as SGX Nifty futures indicate drops 150 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Tuesday, in more pain for investors from 11-month lows. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 163.5 points or one percent to 15,615 early on Tuesday. There was sustained weakness across global markets amid fears that red-hot inflation in the US might trigger even more aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and hamper economic growth.
S&P 500 confirms bear market as recession worry grows
US equities tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 confirming a bear market, as fears grow that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed would push the economy into a recession.
--S&P 500: down 3.9 percent
--Dow Jones: down 2.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 4.7 percent
Asian stocks slide as S&P 500 tips into bear market
Equities in other Asian markets tumble after Wall Street hits a confirmed bear market and bond yields strike a two-decade high on fears aggressive US interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down two percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.8 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.4 percent
Sensex and Nifty slumped to 11-month closing lows on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks closed at 11-month lows on Monday amid a global sell-off triggered by fears that a fresh 40-year peak in US inflation will prompt an already-hawkish Fed to hike pandemic-era interest rates more aggressively.
A COVID-19 warning from Beijing also kept investors on the back foot globally.
The Sensex fell 1,456.7 points or 2.7 percent to end at 52,846.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 15,774.4, down 427.4 points or 2.6 percent from its previous close. (Read more)
