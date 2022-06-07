Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Sensex and Nifty50 finished lower for a second straight session on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Monday — a second straight day of fall — as losses in IT stocks offset gains in metal stocks and a fag-end rebound in select financial shares. The Sensex fell 93.9 points or 0.2 percent to end at 55,675.3, even as it recovered 379.6 points from the lowest level of the day.



The Nifty50 settled at 16,569.6, down 14.8 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the June 6 session)