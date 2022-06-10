Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 600 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,300 amid weakness across sectors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, after rate hike guidance from the ECB and upcoming US inflation data unnerved investors. At 7:58 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 234 points or 1.4 percent at 16,237.5. Globally, investors feared the incoming US inflation reading could show unabated high levels of consumer prices in May.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 550 pts
Trade Setup | Nifty50 may be poised for more upside in short term
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart at the low, hinting at the a bullish piercing line type pattern in a bullish sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
One may expect further upside in the short term, he says. "A lack of strength in the slide below 16,400 eventually resulted in the market bouncing back sharply." (Read more)
LIC IPO investors have lost nearly a quarter of their capital in 23 days
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares hit an all-time low of Rs 720.1 on Thursday, falling for the eighth back-to-back session. At this level, the newly-listed LIC stock changed hands 24 percent below the upper end of its IPO price range — which means those who won allotment in the IPO lost nearly a quarter of their investment in just 23 trading sessions. (Read more)
Global Cues | Crude oil edges lower — Brent hovers around $122 a barrel
Asian stocks track global shares lower as focus shifts to key US inflation data
Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday's session in the red after rate hike guidance from the ECB unnerved investors waiting for key inflation data from the US. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
Wall Street indices drop as investor jitters climb before CPI data
Wall Street's main indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors anticipated incoming data to show unabated high levels of consumer prices in May. Apple and Amazon were biggest drags on the S&P 500.
--S&P 500: down 2.4 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.9 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.8 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 halted a 4-day losing run on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Thursday led by a fag-end recovery in oil & gas, financial, IT and FMCG pockets, following four back-to-back sessions of losses.
The Sensex gained 427.8 points or 0.8 percent to end at 55,320.3 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,478.1, up 121.9 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close. (Read more)
