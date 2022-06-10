Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 600 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,300 amid weakness across sectors

Trade Setup | Nifty50 may be poised for more upside in short term

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart at the low, hinting at the a bullish piercing line type pattern in a bullish sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One may expect further upside in the short term, he says. "A lack of strength in the slide below 16,400 eventually resulted in the market bouncing back sharply." (Read more)